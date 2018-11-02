Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Issued By Northcoast Research

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Northcoast Research analyst R. Cieslak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 374.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 703.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $132,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.