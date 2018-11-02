Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Franklin Electric Co. Issued By DA Davidson (FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a report released on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,196,000 after purchasing an additional 424,345 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,137,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 156,908 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $174,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,713.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $323,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

