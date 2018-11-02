Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $86.07 and a one year high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $27,774,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,182,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $5,804,987.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,080 shares of company stock valued at $48,514,337. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 19,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

