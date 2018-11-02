Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $227,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 43.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 217.3% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,059,808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,631,000 after purchasing an additional 725,848 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

