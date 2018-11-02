PureTech Health’s (PRTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

PRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PureTech Health from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.51).

PureTech Health stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 162 ($2.12). 16,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,917. PureTech Health has a one year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.40).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

