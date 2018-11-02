Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBYI. BidaskClub lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $164.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $136.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 367.92% and a negative net margin of 146.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 926.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

