Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,958 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,063,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $98,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.6% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.68.

ABBV stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

