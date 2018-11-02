Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases New Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.13. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $300,924.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,715.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

