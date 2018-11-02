Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $188,000 in International Seaways Inc (INSW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 163,155 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $3,586,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 4,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,460,933 shares of company stock valued at $51,043,973. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Seaways Inc has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.74 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.