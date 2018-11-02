Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 1,698 Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 338.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.28.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $893.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

