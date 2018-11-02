Provention Bio (PRVB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.20. 4,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,223. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.