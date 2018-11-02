ProPhotonix (PPIX) Trading Down 33.3%

Shares of ProPhotonix Ltd (LON:PPIX) traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 150,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,198% from the average session volume of 11,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

ProPhotonix Company Profile (LON:PPIX)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

