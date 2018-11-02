Prophecy Development (PCY) Trading Down 3.8%

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 550,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 201,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

In related news, Director John Lee bought 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,150.00. Also, Director Daniel Colin Fidock sold 250,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$95,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 691,600 shares of company stock valued at $131,727.

About Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects in the United States, Canada, Mongolia, and Bolivia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property, and the Khavtgai Uul and Chandgana Tal coal deposits in Mongolia; and the Pulacayo Paca silver-lead-zinc property in Bolivia.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.