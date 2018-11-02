Proofpoint (PFPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $114.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.05.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.24. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,620.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 100,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,967.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,495,402 over the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,366,000 after buying an additional 243,380 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,950,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,908 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,117,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

