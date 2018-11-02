Proofpoint (PFPT) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.05.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,868. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $5,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,301,298.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $119,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $309,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,060 shares of company stock worth $22,495,402. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,366,000 after purchasing an additional 243,380 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 558,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 499,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Proofpoint by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,950,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.