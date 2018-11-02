Progressive (PGR) Given a $69.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) has been given a $69.00 target price by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Progressive stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,095,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,164. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 409.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Progressive by 82.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

