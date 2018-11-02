Progressive Corp (PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will report sales of $8.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.62 billion. Progressive posted sales of $7.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $32.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.84 billion to $32.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.54 billion to $38.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progressive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $69.04 on Friday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $808,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,164. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,518,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,094,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,095,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,013 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,929,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,697 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,946,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,061,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,700 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

