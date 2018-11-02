Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 554,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 192,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $89.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $93.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $1,756,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 11,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $926,932.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,640 shares of company stock worth $6,947,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

