Private Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $229.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $4,620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $13,785,345. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

