PrismChain (PRM) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. PrismChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PrismChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PrismChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PrismChain alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000174 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000660 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PrismChain Profile

PrismChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. The official message board for PrismChain is forum.prismchain.com . PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

Buying and Selling PrismChain

PrismChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrismChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrismChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PrismChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PrismChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PrismChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.