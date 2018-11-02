Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.84-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $985-995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.48 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.40.

PBH stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $37.73. 590,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,384. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

