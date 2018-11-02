Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.84-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $985-995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.48 million.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.40.
PBH stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $37.73. 590,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,384. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
