Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864,847 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 11.37% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $225,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

PBH opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.76%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

