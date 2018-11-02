Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE APTS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. 200,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,400. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $670.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.00). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $96.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Cronin sold 16,460 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $281,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Alan Peterson sold 5,500 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $99,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,088,000 after buying an additional 372,182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 76.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

