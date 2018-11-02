Precision Therapeutics (AIPT) versus Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Financial Contrast

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) and Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Precision Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 20.67% 30.11% 16.54% Precision Therapeutics -698.78% -236.33% -186.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Edwards Lifesciences and Precision Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 2 5 12 0 2.53 Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $155.22, suggesting a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Precision Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $3.44 billion 9.29 $583.60 million $3.80 40.19 Precision Therapeutics $650,000.00 17.74 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Precision Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings and the beating-heart mitral repair systems; and cardiac cannula devices, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; Oximetry Central Venous catheters, as well as clinical monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological status; and disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Precision Therapeutics Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Skyline Medical Inc. and changed its name to Precision Therapeutics Inc. in February 2018. Precision Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

