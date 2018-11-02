Praxair, Inc. (PX) Position Decreased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Praxair were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PX. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Praxair by 140.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Praxair in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Praxair in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Praxair by 439.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Praxair by 1,259.0% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Shares of PX opened at $164.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Praxair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

