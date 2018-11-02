Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Potlatchdeltic posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.27 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

Potlatchdeltic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 30th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a $3.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,243,000 after buying an additional 354,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

