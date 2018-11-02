PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.50.

PNC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.89. The company had a trading volume of 168,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $116.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $147,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 75.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

