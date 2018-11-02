PlexCoin Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (PLX)

PlexCoin (CURRENCY:PLX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, PlexCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PlexCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. PlexCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PlexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00252618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.09780936 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PlexCoin

PlexCoin launched on July 8th, 2017. PlexCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlexCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlexCoinICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlexCoin is www.plexcoin.com . The Reddit community for PlexCoin is /r/plexcoin

Buying and Selling PlexCoin

PlexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

