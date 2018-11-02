PlatinumBAR Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $271,393.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 1,723,606 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

