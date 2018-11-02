Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,560 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $34,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 47.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 16.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $49.14 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The business had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $1,620,802.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,802.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 82,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $4,123,854.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,226 shares of company stock worth $26,271,812 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

