Pixelworks (PXLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million.

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. 606,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $143.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

