PiplCoin (PIPL) Reaches One Day Volume of $105.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $260,708.00 and $105.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00252618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.09780936 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.