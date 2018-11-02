Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on PerkinElmer, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Shares of PKI opened at $81.80 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.2% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,626,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,754,000 after purchasing an additional 578,940 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1,039.8% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 373,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,413,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,004,000 after acquiring an additional 144,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $14,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $319,486.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,092 shares in the company, valued at $974,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $300,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.