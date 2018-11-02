Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Forum Energy Technologies Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Forum Energy Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays set a $12.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NYSE:FET traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.52. 364,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,937. The company has a market cap of $957.72 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.01. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.19 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Forum Energy Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 115,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth $492,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,129,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after buying an additional 529,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,502,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 58,539 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

