Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Materialise NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Materialise in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Jensen expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.19%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Materialise from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Materialise stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 4,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $645.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Materialise by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Materialise by 46.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 56,160 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

