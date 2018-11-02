Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $147,871.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

