Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.
Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.
