Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,919,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,114 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $80,810,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 227.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,574,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,903 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 281.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,863,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $470,808.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

