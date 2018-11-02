PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (MUNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEARCA:MUNI opened at $51.95 on Friday. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

