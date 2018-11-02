Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 582,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,742 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 112.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,378,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,022,000 after purchasing an additional 347,580 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.77.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $106.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

