Phonecoin Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Phonecoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phonecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Phonecoin has a market capitalization of $182,150.00 and approximately $2,316.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phonecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00151789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00253051 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.02 or 0.09912493 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Phonecoin

Phonecoin’s total supply is 1,624,980 coins and its circulating supply is 1,224,980 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Phonecoin Coin Trading

Phonecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phonecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.