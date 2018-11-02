Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 214.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

