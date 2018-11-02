PGT Innovations (PGTI) Issues Earnings Results

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $199.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. PGT Innovations updated its FY18 guidance to $1.13-1.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,582. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $1,465,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 17.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,877,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,851,000 after acquiring an additional 232,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

