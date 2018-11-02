PGT Innovations (PGTI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.43. 1,552,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,440. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $199.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.