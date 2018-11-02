PGT Innovations (PGTI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.
NYSE PGTI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.43. 1,552,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,440. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
