Pfizer (PFE) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.95.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. 1,307,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,684,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $255.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $121,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $155,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

