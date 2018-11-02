Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,774,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,497 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.1% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,334,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,053,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,981 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,755,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,490,000 after purchasing an additional 208,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.95.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.67 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

