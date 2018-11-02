Peugeot SA (UG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.86 ($27.75).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

EPA UG traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €19.15 ($22.27). 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

