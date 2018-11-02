Pershimex Resources (PRO) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.00

Media stories about Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) have trended positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pershimex Resources earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Pershimex Resources stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. Pershimex Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.11.

About Pershimex Resources

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Malartic property, which includes 6 block of contiguous claims; the Forsan property with 27 claims covering an area of 8 square kilometers; and the Belleterre project that consists of the Blondeau-Guillet and Chevrier properties.

