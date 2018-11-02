Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 703,371 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 703,371 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,255,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,577,000 after buying an additional 2,186,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $34,301,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,673,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after buying an additional 1,648,737 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,177.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,488,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after buying an additional 1,372,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $24,035,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

KMI opened at $17.16 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

