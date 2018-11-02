Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Invests $71.06 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,469,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,061,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 1.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

